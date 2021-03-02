Green Man Gaming is Running the "Best Ever Sale" on Video Games Through March

Best Ever Sale on Video Games Screenshot : Rockstar Games

We see a lot of good video game sales every now and then. Some aren’t anything to write home about, others are can’t miss events. Green Man Gaming thinks it has the latter with its “Best Ever” sales event, featuring more discounts than we could feasibly list. The sale will run through all of March and feature 31 days of rotating sale categories . For example, the site is running a special on Square Enix games at the time of writing. The sale roadmap features savings on everything from games by publishers like Bandai Namco to vague categories like “Gaming Icons. ”

That would be enough on its own to merit a look, but there’s even more perks to support that “best ever” branding. For one, players get a “free mystery game” with every purchase. What does that include? Well, it’s a mystery, duh. Sh oppers can also spin a wheel for a chance to win more free games. They’ll even get XP during the sale, which can be used for future discounts this Spring. All-i n-all, it certainly does sound more fun that your typical sale. Give it a peek and decide for yourself.