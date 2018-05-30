If my calculations are correct, when this baby hits $20... you’re going to see some serious amount of bonus features. On top of the three films, this also includes deleted scenes, Q&A with the director, and behind-the-scenes content.
Great Scott! The Back to the Future Trilogy is Only $20.
