Great Headphones at Even Better Prices: The Best Sennheiser Deals

Image : Sennheiser

The best Sennheiser audio deals for April 2020 are here.



German sound giant Sennheiser has been pumping out high-quality gear for 75 years now, from consumer headphones to stage-ready monitors, microphones, and other performance audio equipment. The brand stands for high-end audio and strong craftsmanship.



Advertisement

Sennheiser’s products usually don’t come cheap, but right now there’s a wide array of deals—from affordable earbuds to premium in-ear monitors, wireless headphones, and more.

Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Let’s start simple. Sure, Sennheiser has a wide array of much, much higher-end headphones, but what about affordable earbuds? They’ve got you covered there too.

The Sennheiser CS 2.00I Earphones are designed for iOS devices, while the identical CS 2.00G model is purportedly for Samsung Galaxy phones. In any case, they’re both more than 50% off the list price, and given the brand’s audio pedigree, we have to think they’re pretty good.

Sling TV Blue Is Now Free During Prime Time Hours, NFL Network... Read on The Inventory

Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

These are some pretty classy-looking headphones, and even better than the style is the incredible price right now: They’re down to under $200, which is more than 50% off the list price.



Advertisement

What originally commanded such a high price? Well, they’re packed with active noise cancelling (ANC) smarts and battery life up to 22 hours, paired with Sennheiser’s typically-excellent sound quality. The gorgeous Ivory model isn’t discounted, sadly, but we say save the cash and stick with the sleek black edition.

Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Despite initial appearances, these aren’t the kind of Bluetooth wireless headphones that are all the rage right now. Instead, these wireless headphones are connected by RF signal, and they’re really meant for a home entertainment setup.



Advertisement

Whether you’re hard of hearing or just want the privacy of a good set of cans, the Sennheiser RS 175 RF Wireless Headphone System ought to impress. Amazon has ‘em for $80 off the list price right now.

Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

There aren’t a whole lot of concerts going on right now, so Sennheiser is offering its in-ear monitor earphones at bargain prices.



But you don’t need to be a musician or performer to appreciate these high-end earphones, which snugly fit inside your ear to block out sound and deliver brilliant playback. They feel so much different than your average earbuds and they’re down from $350 right now.

Advertisement

Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Step up to the IE 500 Pro earphones for just $100 more and gain a detachable twisted-pair cable, a wider frequency response than the IE 400 Pro, plus it’s made for louder stage sound levels.



You’ll spend more for this version, of course, but also save more: It’s half-off the normal price of $600 right now, whether you opt for clear or smoky black.

Advertisement

Image : Sennheiser

Advertisement

Record audio with ease thanks to the Sennheiser Memory Mic, a wireless, clip-on microphone that’s ideally suited for journalists, content creators, students, and anyone else that might need to capture a bit of audio on the fly.



It’ll capture up to four hours’ worth of 16-bit/48 kHz audio within, and it syncs to your phone via Bluetooth to easily transfer the recordings as needed. It’s down from the list price of $200 right now—a 50% savings.

Advertisement

Image : Sennheiser

Advertisement

Not keen on Apple’s AirPods? Sennheiser has its own take on the truly wireless earbuds craze, with Momentum buds that fit snugly into your ear without pesky cords getting in the way.



Advertisement

These Momentum buds last about four hours per charge and come with a carrying case that holds two additional full charges to top them up, plus they have touch controls on the outside of the buds. They’re down $100 from the list price.

Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Sennheiser might not be a widely known quantity in the gaming world, but the company caters to that crowd as well. The GAME ONE headset is a higher-end option that works with all platforms, whether you’re on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, or something else.



Advertisement

XXL plush velour ear pads should keep these cans cozy while gaming, while the flip-to-mute mic should come in handy. This headset usually sells for $250, but it’s down more than half off at Amazon right now.

Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

This Sennheiser speaker phone has a retro allure, but it’s a properly modern device: It connects to a smartphone or computer to enable crisp, clear audio and conversation on calls.



Advertisement

Sure, it’s ideally suited for businesses—but if you anticipate working from home for the next several months and taking a steady flow of calls, then it might be worth it. That’s especially true since it’s discounted heavily from its usual $200 price point.

Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

There’s nothing too fancy about these cans: just some good old-fashioned, high-quality wired headphones. But the 4.6-star rating from Amazon customers suggests they’re pretty great.



Advertisement

These headphones use Sennheiser’s 38mm/50 ohm transducers and come with comfy ear pads, and they’re marked down $60 from the list price right now.