Photo: Amazon

We all know the ThermoWorks Thermapen is the king of the castle when it comes to high-end meat thermometers, but with thousands of positive Amazon reviews, Javelin thermometers are probably a close second. Today only at MassDrop, you can get the Pro model, which gives you a reading within 3 seconds, for just $33. That’s a full ~$20 less than Amazon (not to mention nearly $70 less than the latest Thermapen), and a great stocking stuffer idea for the home cook in your life.

