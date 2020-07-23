Granblue Fantasy: Versus Premium Edition Comes With a Soundtrack and Exclusive Art, Now $10 off for PS4

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Premium Edition (PS4) | $70 | Amazon

Ready for another anime fighter? You should check out Granblue Fantasy: Versus, especially if you’re a fan of that Dragon Ball FighterZ style. Now $10 off for the Premium Edition ($70 total), you’ll get the game and DLC, a code for the original mobile game, an original soundtrack, and an artbook, all shipping in a nice thick box with exclusive artwork.