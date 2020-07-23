It's all consuming.
Granblue Fantasy: Versus Premium Edition Comes With a Soundtrack and Exclusive Art, Now $10 off for PS4

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
23
Screenshot: Xseed
Granblue Fantasy: Versus Premium Edition (PS4) | $70 | Amazon

Ready for another anime fighter? You should check out Granblue Fantasy: Versus, especially if you’re a fan of that Dragon Ball FighterZ style. Now $10 off for the Premium Edition ($70 total), you’ll get the game and DLC, a code for the original mobile game, an original soundtrack, and an artbook, all shipping in a nice thick box with exclusive artwork.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

