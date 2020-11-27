It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Graduate Your Garage Door Opener To Higher Education: The Smartphone-Controlled MyQ-G0301 Is $17

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
283
Save
MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $17 | Amazon
MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $17 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $17 | Amazon

Hurry, no time to explain! The MyQ-G0301 is a smart garage door opener. When you get home from work and you forgot the garage door opener in the house when you were changing the batteries, this thing will come in handy. It requires minimal setup, comes with a hub for smartphone control, and comes with a $30 Amazon credit when you enter the promo code KEY30 at checkout. The only catch is you have to place an in-garage delivery, which is only available in select areas. To see if your zip code applies, visit amazon.com/keypromo. Last but not least, with the MyQ, you can add smart functionality to your existing garage door opener—pretty much anything made after 1993 is supported.

Advertisement

This deal is 45% claimed as of this writing. Buy it, or don’t! Whatever you do, do it fast.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Microsoft's Xbox Series X Controller Is $20 off, So Even PC Gamers Can Pretend They Have a Next-Gen Console

The 10 Best Deals of November 26, 2020

Sail the Seas in LEGO Form With the Ship in a Bottle LEGO at 20% Off

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals