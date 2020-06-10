Grace Your Ears With a Sleek and Affordable Pair of Headphones From Status Audio

Status BT One Wireless Headphones KINJA20 Image : Status

Status BT One Wireless Headphones | $60 | Status Audio | Use Code KINJA20

Having a good pair of wireless headphones doesn’t just avoid cluttering up your fit with dangling cords. It also makes it easier to not carry your phone around while you’re blitzing through your chores, or have to worry about the cable snagging on something during your workout. You have plenty of options to choose from, but finding the sweet spot between quality and price isn’t an easy feat. If you’re looking to save a few bucks while still getting a sleek pair of headphones, Status Audio’s BT One wireless headphones fit the bill, and Kinja readers can get them for $60 using the code KINJA20.

