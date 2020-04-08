It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Grab Yourself an Anker USB-C Hub For $20

Ignacia
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
If you’re looking for ways to expand your computer capabilities, maybe you should try the Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub. It’s down to $20 with the code “KINJA8334" and can be used to plug in HDMI cords, SD cards, and USB-A cords so all of your devices can be utilized in tandem. This is especially useful for the new generation of computers that don’t have traditional USB or HDMI slots. Grab this deal before it goes away, just make sure to type in “KINJA8334" at checkout!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

