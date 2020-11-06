Grab Yourself a Tarte Cosmetics Eyeshadow Gift Set, Only $49

Tartelette Gift Get Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Tartelette Gift Get Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow | $49 | Tarte Cosmetics



If you’ve been looking for a gift for your makeup-obsessed friend, check out this Tartelette Gift Get Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow. It’s a pack of three Amazonian Clay eyeshadow palettes for a low $49. You’ll get neutral, bronze, and pink/plum shades for whatever makeup look you can think of. Tarte Cosmetics is a dope, vegan brand, so you’ll feel better about consumption while you craft a totally amazing eyeshadow look. Grab it before it’s gone!