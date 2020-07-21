Grab Yourself a Solid Pressure Washer for $260, Today Only

Simpson Cleaning 3100 PSI Pressure Washer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Simpson Cleaning 3100 PSI Press ure Washer | $260 | Amazon

It’s not the prettiest or most tricked out thing in the world, but judging by reviews, Simpson Cleaning’s 3100 PSI pressure washer offers powerful jet streams for a considerable bargain. That’s especially true today at Amazon, where you can snag it for just $260 after a 21% discount. Use it to spray down your house, the drive way, and the car that’s sitting on it, but hurry, because you only have one day to claim yours.