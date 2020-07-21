It's all consuming.
Grab Yourself a Solid Pressure Washer for $260, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Simpson Cleaning 3100 PSI Pressure Washer | $260 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
It’s not the prettiest or most tricked out thing in the world, but judging by reviews, Simpson Cleaning’s 3100 PSI pressure washer offers powerful jet streams for a considerable bargain. That’s especially true today at Amazon, where you can snag it for just $260 after a 21% discount. Use it to spray down your house, the driveway, and the car that’s sitting on it, but hurry, because you only have one day to claim yours.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

