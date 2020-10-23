Grab Yourself a New Computer From HP's Flash Sale

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
HP Flash Sale | HP
If you’re in the market for a new computer, and you’re set on a Windows machine, now’s a good chance to hop on a new HP laptop or desktop. Today and tomorrow, you can get discounts on computers like Pavilion Laptop 15t, Spectre x360, the all-in-one 24-dp0158qe AiO, or even just a discounted 27" monitor to give your eyes a few more pixels to peep. The sale ends tomorrow night, though, and most of the deals only run for a limited time, so act quick.