Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Grab Yourself a New Computer From HP's Flash Sale

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealshp deals
8
Save
HP Flash Sale | HP
HP Flash Sale | HP
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

HP Flash Sale | HP

If you’re in the market for a new computer, and you’re set on a Windows machine, now’s a good chance to hop on a new HP laptop or desktop. Today and tomorrow, you can get discounts on computers like Pavilion Laptop 15t, Spectre x360, the all-in-one 24-dp0158qe AiO, or even just a discounted 27" monitor to give your eyes a few more pixels to peep. The sale ends tomorrow night, though, and most of the deals only run for a limited time, so act quick.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Clear Up Your Countertops With a KitchenAid Dish Rack, 43% Off

The 10 Best Deals of October 22, 2020

Tired of Spending (Wasting) $$$ On Glasses? Here’s Where to Buy Your Next Specs on a Budget

What's the Best Smart Plug?