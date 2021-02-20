It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Kitchen

Grab Yourself a Case of Rosé for $89 and Have Your Zoom Happy Hour Drinking Sorted for the Foreseeable Future

2019 Pedroncelli Rosé Case (12 Bottles) | $89 | Meh
You’ve been doing a good job staying at home, but you’ve got to hold on just a bit longer it seems. We’ll be able to take those virtual Happy Hours back to in-person gatherings eventually, but we’re not there yet.

Have the next 12 Zoom Happy Hours sorted with this case of 2019 Pedroncelli Rosé, just $89 on Meh. That brings each bottle down to the reasonable price of about $7 a bottle. Not bad at all!

This Pedroncelli rosé is perfect for anyone looking for a crisp, refreshing, and slightly sweet wine. Plus, I mean, it’s pink. Do I need to say more? You know you want it, ok? The link is right there for you when you’re ready to stop denying yourself this delicious beverage.

