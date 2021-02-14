It's all consuming.
Grab Yourself a $45 Pre-Owned Xbox One or Playstation 4 Controller and Game On

Elizabeth Lanier
DUALSHOCK 4 Berry Blue Wireless Controller (Pre-Owned) | $45 | GameStop
Microsoft Xbox One Green and Gray Wireless Controller | $45 | GameStop
GameStop currently has pre-owned Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers on sale for just $45 each for President’s Day weekend.

I have my eye on this Sony DUALSHOCK 4 berry blue wireless controller— those colors just pop! But there’s certainly something to be said for a more understated look. This midnight blue option is sure to match any decor, if that’s important to you.

Need another controller for your Xbox One? This sleek-looking Microsoft Xbox One green and gray wireless controller is also $45. If you want something with more of a pop of color, there are plenty of options, like this sport blue one.

If none of these options are your cup of tea, no worries— check out all the controllers on sale right here. You’re sure to find one that fits your needs! Just make sure to do it before the President’s Day Weekend sale is over.

