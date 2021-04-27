Grab Your Nerdy Mom Fandom Jewelry for Mother's Day From Alex and Ani, Everything Is 25% Off

25% off Jewelry Sitewide Image : Alex and Ani

Nerdy moms make some of the best moms. They instilled all their fandoms knowledge in us along with lots of love . Whether she’s magical or spacey, get your mom the perfect geek gift for Mother’s Day. Let Alex and Ani help and sna g 25% off the entire s ite.

There are tons of their signature charm bangles in this sale, including this Book of Monsters bracelet ($27). All the items are gorgeous, but for me, this little charm of one of the most iconic moments in Harry Potter is just too adorable. It’s shiny silver, nickel-free, and limited edition. It’s the perfect gift for a bewitching mom.

Is your mom a true W onder W oman? This beautiful sparkling necklace was made for any daughter of Themyscira, young and old. Show your mom you know she’s your number one superhero with this shiny s terling s ilver symbol of true girl power.

Do you have a mother who is out of this world? This gorgeously detailed bangle features the queen of everything, Carrie Fisher aka Princess Leia . She embodied everything you want in an ultimate princess; fearless, loyal, and kind. If this sounds like your space momma, then you can’t go wrong by grabbing this r afaelian finished brace let.

