Grab Your Nerdy Mom Fandom Jewelry for Mother's Day From Alex and Ani, Everything Is 25% Off

25% off Jewelry Sitewide | Alex and Ani
Nerdy moms make some of the best moms. They instilled all their fandoms knowledge in us along with lots of love. Whether she’s magical or spacey, get your mom the perfect geek gift for Mother’s Day. Let Alex and Ani help and snag 25% off the entire site.
There are tons of their signature charm bangles in this sale, including this Book of Monsters bracelet ($27). All the items are gorgeous, but for me, this little charm of one of the most iconic moments in Harry Potter is just too adorable. It’s shiny silver, nickel-free, and limited edition. It’s the perfect gift for a bewitching mom.
Is your mom a true Wonder Woman? This beautiful sparkling necklace was made for any daughter of Themyscira, young and old. Show your mom you know she’s your number one superhero with this shiny sterling silver symbol of true girl power.
Do you have a mother who is out of this world? This gorgeously detailed bangle features the queen of everything, Carrie Fisher aka Princess Leia. She embodied everything you want in an ultimate princess; fearless, loyal, and kind. If this sounds like your space momma, then you can’t go wrong by grabbing this rafaelian finished bracelet.
Free shipping on all orders.