Grab Your Mom the Perfect Bag in Nordstrom Rack's Deep Discounts Today

40%-60% Off Women’s Handbags Graphic : Sheilah Villari

40%-60% Off Women’s Handb ags | Nordstrom Rack

Mother’s Day will be here before you know it! Mostly because every day seems to run into each other and I’m sure most of us don’t know what they mean anymore. I’ve missed birthdays and anniversaries while in quarantine because it’s just so hard to keep track without really structured days. But I won’t let that happen for Mother’s Day. Starting today Nordstrom Rack is having one of their deepest discounts (40%-60% off) on all handbags, totes, clutches, and backpacks.



Advertisement

There are a plethora of choices in this sale. Functional backpacks for sporty moms, tons of Marc Jacobs for fashion moms, and cute clutches for classy moms. Nordstrom Rack also has 30% off sitewide with free shipping on any purchase over $100. There will be an expedited shipping option too in case you need a little more time to make a decision but it can get there for Mother’s Day. Either way, lots of beautiful choices for our marvelous moms whether we are with them or not.