Grab Your Mom or Yourself Crane & Canopy’s Plush Cotton Bathrobe and Save 25%

Plush Cotton Bathrobe KINJAROBE25 Image : Crane & Canopy

Plush Cotton Bathrobe | $74 | Crane & Canopy | Use Code KINJAROBE25



A cozy and comfy bathrobe is a timeless gift. Throwing one on after a nice hot shower or bath can elevate the experience and relaxation. Our moms deserve all the relaxation they can get. And i f they were a mom who had kids quarantined and homeschooled for over a year, she really deserves it . If you’re on the fence about a Mother’s Day gift, Crane & Canopy is here to help. Grab their best-selling Plush Cotton Bathrobe for 25% off with the code KINJAROBE25. This code will work until May 2. If you order now and add monogramming, it will arrive in time for the big day.

Advertisement

These robes bring a little luxury to your home, especially if you’ve missed your spa visits during the pandemic. Who knew a bathrobe could be so sophisticated, but Crane & Canopy know how to do it. The absorbent Turkish cotton is constructed for comfort with an adjustable snug waist tie and classy shawl collar . This robe comes in w hite, l ight g rey, and grey. It’s easy to care for and can be machine washed. As mentioned above, you can add monogramming for a $10 fee. It does give this simple item a touch of chicness if you’re mom is into that. Either way, this is a thoughtful, useful , and elegant gift.

This will ship for $16.