Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming Deals

Grab Your Loud Shirts and Baggy Jeans: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is 15% off

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsGaming Deals
13
Save
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered (PS4) | $34 | Amazon Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered (Xbox One) | $34 | Amazon
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered (PS4) | $34 | Amazon
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered (Xbox One) | $34 | Amazon
Image: Activision
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered (PS4) | $34 | Amazon
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered (Xbox One) | $34 | Amazon

Advertisement

Ready to jump back to the simpler moments of life? The nostalgia oozes from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered with its roster of classic legendary skaters, perfectly equipped abandoned buildings, and the soundtracks of your adolescence, all upgraded to full HD with 60 frames per second.

Advertisement

It launched for a reasonable $40, but you can save even more today with a 15% discount bringing your final total down to $34, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

G/O Media may get a commission
48-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks
48-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Turn up Your Shower Tunes With $10 off This Waterproof Bose Bluetooth Speaker

Feast Your Eyes on the Best Outdoor Heaters to Keep Patio Dining Alive Through the Winter

Shoot Your Shot With the Best Digital Cameras, According to Photographers

Don't Pop Your Pimples, Simply Make Them Disappear With Patches