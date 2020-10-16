Grab Your Loud Shirts and Baggy Jeans: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is 15% off

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered (PS4) | $34 | Amazon
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered (Xbox One) | $34 | Amazon
Ready to jump back to the simpler moments of life? The nostalgia oozes from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered with its roster of classic legendary skaters, perfectly equipped abandoned buildings, and the soundtracks of your adolescence, all upgraded to full HD with 60 frames per second.
It launched for a reasonable $40, but you can save even more today with a 15% discount bringing your final total down to $34, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One or PlayStation 4.