Grab Your Flight Stick: Star Wars: Squadrons Is 25% off for PC

Star Wars: Squadrons (Steam/Origin) | $30 | Amazon
With news that we may not see many significant updates for the galactic dogfighting game Star Wars: Squadrons, we don’t blame you if you’ve been holding out for a discount. With a fun multiplayer but short campaign, the game is already appropriately priced at $40 out of the light year gate, but it falls another 25% at Amazon to $30 on PC. You’ll get a digital code redeemable on either Steam or Origin.
Like the PS4 version, PC players get the best immersion possible with support for VR and HOTAS flight sticks. The entire game is playable in that perspective, so strap into your favorite aerial cockpit from the Star Wars universe and take off at you earliest convenience.