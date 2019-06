Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Funko Pop! Stranger Things - Eleven in Burger T-Shirt | $6 | Amazon

Stranger Things seasons three drops in just a few days and we cannot wait. However, if you’re nostalgic for season one Eleven who barely talked in the first few episodes, you’re in luck. You can get this Eleven in Burger T-Shirt for only $6 on Amazon today. We love a good shaved-head Eleven.