Grab Your Dad or Yourself Crane & Canopy’s Plush Cotton Bathrobe and Save 25%

Plush Cotton Bathrobe

Plush Cotton Bathrobe



A cozy and comfy bathrobe is a timeless gift. Throwing one on after a nice hot shower or bath can elevate the experience and relaxation. Dads deserve a great day of relaxation. And if they were a dad who had kids quarantined and homeschooled for over a year, he really deserves it. If you’re on the fence about a Father’s Day gift, Crane & Canopy is here to help. Grab their best-selling Plush Cotton Bathrobe for 25% off with the code KINJABATHROBE. This code will work until June 13. If you order now and add monogramming, it will arrive in time for the big day.

These robes bring a little luxury to your home, especially if you’ve missed your spa visits during the pandemic. Who knew a bathrobe could be so sophisticated but Crane & Canopy know how to do it. The absorbent Turkish cotton is constructed for comfort with an adjustable snug waist tie and classy shawl collar. This robe comes in white, light grey, and grey. It’s easy to care for and can be machine washed. As mentioned above, you can add monogramming for a $10 fee. It does give this simple item a touch of coolness if you’re dad is into that. Either way, this is a thoughtful, useful, and elegant gift.

This will ship for $16.