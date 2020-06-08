It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPC Gaming

Grab Your Chainsaw: Doom Eternal Is $20 Off Right Now

Gabe Carey
 and Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
14.4K
15
2
Doom Eternal (PS4) | $40 | Amazon Doom Eternal (Xbox One) | $40 | Amazon Doom Eternal (PC) | $40 | Amazon
Doom Eternal (PS4) | $40 | Amazon
Doom Eternal (Xbox One) | $40 | Amazon
Doom Eternal (PC) | $40 | Amazon
Screenshot: id Software
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Doom Eternal (PS4) | $40 | Amazon
Doom Eternal (Xbox One) | $40 | Amazon
Doom Eternal (PC) | $40 | Amazon

Advertisement

Haven’t played DOOM Eternal yet? Then what the HELL are you waiting for? It’s up at Amazon for $40, and that goes for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

So get ready to kill a HELL of a lotta demons, shooting, ripping and tearing your way through a dystopian apocalypse. Or you could just stare out your window. Same effect, really.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Gabe Cary on 5/11/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/8/2020.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Philips' Smart Toothbrush Exposes Your Flawed Brushing Techniques, 30% off

Get 70% off This Hypoallergenic Reversible Down Comforter Set

Monday's Best Deals: Affordable Projectors, Pajamas, Kindle eBooks, and More

Pre-Order the Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos Soundbar and Complete Your Miniature Home Theater