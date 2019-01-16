Graphic: Shep McAllister

Leading print game guide publisher Prima is shutting down in the coming months, which is extremely sad, but I can’t think of a better final Prima guide to buy than its 272 page deep dive into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. With a bright aesthetic, over 70 of your favorite characters from across the gaming world, and seemingly endless stages, modes, and moves, it’s a game that’s tailor made for appreciating on a printed page.



$11 is an all-time low, and as I said, you won’t be able to buy this thing forever.