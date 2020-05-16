Grab Volumes of One-Punch Man for $5 Each at ComiXology This Weekend

Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
One-Punch Man Sale | ComiXology
The first season of One-Punch Man was something else. I haven’t had the chance to watch the second season yet, but I heard it was a different sort of something else. Of course, with the One-Punch Man manga sale going on at ComiXology right now, I can skip the show entirely and catch up on the series in a less... animated form.
Each manga volume is $5, and with 19 volumes currently available, if you want them all now that’s a kind of steep $95. But, if you just want to grab a couple volumes for some action-packed weekend reading, that’s a valid and cheap option!
You only have one chance for One-Punch Man left, though, as this sale ends Sunday.