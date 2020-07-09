Grab up to 60% off Select Pieces in Nordstrom's Designer Sale

Up to 60% off Designer Pieces Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Up to 60% off Designer Pieces | Nordstrom



So just to start off, some of these prices even with the sale are rediculous. It’s because it’s still a true designer sale but if you’ve got the time and money, there are some pretty decent discounts included in this deal. Take up to 60% off some of the most desired designers in the industry and pay nothing on shipping.

Tory Burch is still a pretty coveted brand and these red ballet flats are 55% off. They would be a great summer buy with a cute pair of black shorts and a white tee. Speaking of a summer wardrobe, what outfit is complete without a killer pair of sunnies? These oversized Rag & Bone ones are now $84 and definitely have a ‘70s vibe. A flowy lightweight top is essential in the hot months and now you can take 70% off this Rachel Comey Capa Floral Puff Sleeve one. There are almost four-thousand pieces in this sale so if you’ve got the urge to splurge you’ll absolutely find the perfect addition to your closet.

