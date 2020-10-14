Grab up to 34% off FaceTory's 10 Pack Sheet Masks Today Only

FaceTory Sheet Masks (10Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

FaceTory Sheet Masks (10Pack) | $9 | Amazon



I’m a huge fan of FaceTory and K-beauty in general. And all of their masks are on sale for Prime Day so you can poke around but only two of these packs are 34% off. Both the Everyday Charcoal Detoxifying Masks and the Everyday Lemon Brightening Masks are now just $9 for the rest of the day.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for natural ingredients both of these fit that bill. But if your needs include deep cleaning, oil reduction, and blackhead annihilation charcoal is for you. They work with all face types but really help with cleaning out pores and removing the day’s dirt.

Advertisement

If tightening and brightening are in your cards try these Lemon Masks. The lemon extract aids in reducing discoloration, they cut down oil, and shrink pores. The masks will help return your skin to a natural glowing balancing all while making it softer and healthier.

Free shipping for Prime members.