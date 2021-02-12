It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech Deals

Grab Two Wireless Mophie 6,040mAh Power Banks for $18 Right Now

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
2.8K
1
Save
Mophie Wireless 6,040mAh Power Banks (2-Pack) | $18 | Meh
Mophie Wireless 6,040mAh Power Banks (2-Pack) | $18 | Meh
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Mophie Wireless 6,040mAh Power Banks (2-Pack) | $18 | Meh

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic, were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now, so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing these two Power Banks for $18.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is of great value, so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend, no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times, so having two means I can swap out each day. Have one charging while the other is out and about with me. These have the option to be wireless, so no worries if you left your chord at home. You can still charge up with a lightning cable via the USB-C port. You’ll get up to forty-eight hours of extra power while you’re on the go. You can juice up a phone and/or a tablet or wireless headphones simultaneously if need be. This pack comes with two guide books, so the recipient won’t be without a manual if you are gifting one.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in September 2020 and updated new information on 2/12/2020.

G/O Media may get a commission
Lelo Valentine's Day Sale
Up To 85% Off
Lelo Valentine's Day Sale

Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown
Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter