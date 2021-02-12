Grab Two Wireless Mophie 6,040mAh Power Banks for $18 Right Now

Mophie Wireless 6,040mAh Power Banks (2-Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Mophie Wireless 6,040mAh Power Banks (2-Pack) | $18 | Meh



Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic, were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now, so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing these two Power Banks for $18.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is of great value, so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend, no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times, so having two means I can swap out each day. Have one charging while the other is out and about with me. These have the option to be wireless, so no worries if you left your chord at home. You can still charge up with a lightning cable via the USB-C port . You’ll get up to forty-eight hours of extra power while you’re on the go. You can juice up a phone and/or a tablet or wireless headphones simultaneously if need be. This pack comes with two guide books, so the recipient won’t be without a manual if you are gifting one.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in September 2020 and updated new information on 2/12/2020.