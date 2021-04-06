Grab Two Sleek Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles for Only $20

Vessel Double-Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottles (2-Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Vessel Double-Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottles (2-Pack) | $20 | Meh



The perfect weather for hiking and all outdoorsy things is here. Getting a great water bottle to keep your beverages cool on the trail is essential. Grabbing two bottles for the price of one is even better. Today only at Meh, snag this tasty deal on Vessel’ s Double-Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottles for just $20.

These insulated bottles are twenty-two ounces, can handle hot and chilly liquids, and keep them that way for hours. If you’re camping, expect your cold water to be cool for a full day, and at night keep your tea/coffee toasty for up to twelve hours. Each bottle has double-walled vacuum insulation to help with those desired temperatures. They are BPA-free and constructed from food-grade safe stainless steel. That stainless steel means condensation is all but eliminated from the outside of the bottle, meaning it won’t be slippery to grab while working out. These are available in these color combos: pink/grey, teal/white, and black/white.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.