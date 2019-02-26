Photo: Amazon

Our readers have bought thousands of OxyLED’s T-02 motion-sensing light strips over the years, but if you’ve found them to be to annoying to charge, the new T-04 is a great upgrade.



Like the T-02, the T-04 can attach to basically any surface via the included adhesive strips, and will automatically light up when it detects motion in the dark. The main difference is the battery: rather than charging AAAs or plugging in a microUSB cable, the T-04's battery pack is fully detachable, and plugs directly into any USB charging port. I have a couple of these set up around my apartment, and they work extremely well. Get one today for just $15 with promo code TQZO8DX5.