Grab Two of Anker's Waterproof, Stereo Pairing Soundcore Mini 2 Speakers For $35

Anker Soundcore Mini 2 2-Pack Photo : Anker

Anker’s diminutive Soundcore Mini 2 Bluetooth speakers aren’t going to knock your socks off, but they punch above their weight in terms of sound quality and features, and you can get two of them for $35 with promo code KINJAB3107.



Why two? In addition to just using them as two separate and distinct speakers, you can also choose to pair them to each other for true stereo sound from a single audio source. There are lots of speakers that do that these days, but not many of them are this small or this affordable.

Advertisement

You also get IPX78 water-resistance, Anker’s BassUp mode for enhanced low ends on demand, and even a surprisingly robust 15 hours of battery life.