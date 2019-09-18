Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker Powerwave Qi Stand 2-Pack | $30 | Amazon | Promo code KJEB2524

Anyone that charges their phone wirelessly knows that having one Qi charger in the house isn’t enough. No, you want them on just about every horizontal surface, so that you can ABC (Always Be Charging).



Anker’s PowerWave stands hold your phone at a good viewing angle, support 7.5W iPhone charging (with a Quick Charge wall adapter - not included), and are only $15 each when you buy a two-pack today. Just use promo code KJEB2524 at checkout to get the deal.