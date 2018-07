Update: The 2-pack is sold out, but individual Minis are still on sale for $34.

If you’re all in on the Google ecosystem, you can put two more Google Home Mini smart speakers in your house for $48 today, courtesy of Walmart. That’s the best deal we’ve seen on these since Black Friday, and not bad considering they usually sell for $49 each.

Note: To find the deal, scroll down the page to the “Buy Together & Save” section, and click the “Add All To Card Button.”