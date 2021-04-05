Grab Two Mophie 8,000mAh Power Banks for $18 Right Now

Mophie 8,000mAh Power Banks (2-Pack) | $18 | SideDeal



Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic, were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? Don’t be that person; there’s a better way. Solve the problem by grabbing these two Power Banks for $18.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is of great value, so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend, no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times, so having two means I can swap out each day. Have one charging while the other is out and about with me. You can charge up with a lightning cable via the USB-C port. You’ll get up to twenty-nine hours of extra power while you’re on the go. You can juice up a phone and/or a tablet or wireless headphones simultaneously if need be. This pack comes with two guide books, so the recipient won’t be without a manual if you are gifting one. This comes in four colors: pink, navy, black, and grey.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in September 2020 and updated new information on 4/05/2020.