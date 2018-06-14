Magnetic vent mounts are the most unobtrusive way to mount your phone in the car, and you can get two of them for $7 today with promo code SHKFLCKX. I like to keep one of these in my luggage for rental cars, and they also work as impromptu phone stands if you want to prop up your device to watch a video.
Grab Two Handy Magnetic Smartphone Mounts For Just $7
