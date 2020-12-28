Grab Two Dr. Teal's Products for $10 and Ease Your Winter Pains

2 for $10 Dr. Teal’s | Ulta Beauty



I’m a huge fan of Dr. Teal’s. Over the years this brand has helped with bumps and bruises from sports and calmed my mind and body from hectic days. 2020 was a year that required a lot of self-care and it ain’t over yet. Let Dr. Teal’s ease you into the next year with some very soothing bath items. Grab any two from the line for just $10 right now. There are twenty-one things to choose from to aid a myriad of issues.

If like me winter is a tough time for old injuries hot baths are probably on the menu as a way to bring comfort to some of that pain. The Wellness Therapy Epsom Salt is just that. The r osemary and mint smell awesome while your achy muscles get some tension relief . This formula also helps give tired skin a boost leaving it soft and smooth after a good soak. This is o ne of the most refreshing and useful packages to keep in your bathroom arsenal.

Next, I’d like to recommend the Sleep Bath. This foaming bubble bath is infused with melatonin and lavender and chamomile essential oils making it the most relaxing experience possible. Bring the spa into your own house and chill out before bed . Plus your skin will be getting softer all while preparing your mind for a perfect night’s sleep.

