Grab Two Camping Lanterns At $18 And Be Ready For The Great Outdoors And The Great Dark Indoors Too

Eveready 360 LED Camping Lantern (2-Pack) Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Eveready 360 LED Camping Lantern (2-Pack) | $18 | Amazon

Camping lanterns are a great thing to have, even if you don’t go camping often. The bright light is perfect if you have a power outage at night, which is the prime usage of my camping light. I mean, it’s also super useful for illuminating a tent... obviously. Anyway, get two of these babies for just $18 at Amazon right now. These Eveready lanterns have two modes, as well—the standard lantern and a directed light that’s similar to a flashlight. Why wait? Go ahead and get this two-pack today and be prepared.