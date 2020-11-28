Grab Turtle Beach's Next-Gen Compatible Recon 200 Gaming Headset for $30

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Gaming headsets are a big ticket item this Blyber Weekend, as retailers are slashing prices on a variety of options. That’s good news for gamers who just broke the bank getting an Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5 and are now scrounging for accessory deals . If you want next-gen compatible sound on a budget, Amazon has Turtle Beach’s Recon 200 headset down to $30. That’s one of the better deals on a gaming headset we’ve seen so far. While it doesn’t include the bells and whistles of a high-end headset, it’ll do everything you need it to do: namely give you surround sound audio and a flip up microphone for talking to your squad. They come in either black or white, so you can conveniently grab whichever one corresponds to your new console’s color.

