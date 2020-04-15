Madden 20 for $20, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order for $36, and Battlefield 1 for $5 Highlight EA's PC Games Sale

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Deep Discounts on EA PC Digital Game Downloads | Amazon
If you’re looking for something new to play, check out Amazon’s Electronic Arts sale, where tons of EA’s PC games are heavily discounted today. In the $5 range, we have great games like the whacky shooter Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare, Need for Speed: Most Wanted, and World War 1 shooter Battlefield 1. (You can also get Battlefield V—which tells stories from WW2—for $16.) Missing football? Fill the void with Madden 20 for $20. There’s also multiplayer fun in Star Wars Battlefront II for $15, and if you’re more of a solo saber user, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order delivers an original story with tight gameplay and visuals for $36. Peruse the full selection at Amazon right here.
