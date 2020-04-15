It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Madden 20 for $20, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order for $36, and Battlefield 1 for $5 Highlight EA's PC Games Sale

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
If you’re looking for something new to play, check out Amazon’s Electronic Arts sale, where tons of EA’s PC games are heavily discounted today. In the $5 range, we have great games like the whacky shooter Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare, Need for Speed: Most Wanted, and World War 1 shooter Battlefield 1. (You can also get Battlefield V—which tells stories from WW2—for $16.) Missing football? Fill the void with Madden 20 for $20. There’s also multiplayer fun in Star Wars Battlefront II for $15, and if you’re more of a solo saber user, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order delivers an original story with tight gameplay and visuals for $36. Peruse the full selection at Amazon right here.

