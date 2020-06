Non-Medical Face Masks (3-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Non-Medical Face Masks (3-Pack) | $19 | MorningSave

At MorningSave today, you can buy three two-layer face masks for $19 in various colors. I’m partial to the black and red ones . These are non-medical, so there’s absolutely no guarantee on their effectiveness against viral toxins . But if you just need a cloth mask to go about your day, these look good, they’re made of 100% cotton, and they’re machine washable.

Advertisement