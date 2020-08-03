It's all consuming.
Grab Three Final Fantasy XIV Expansions for $12 on PlayStation 4

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers (PS4) | $12 | Amazon Final Fantasy XIV Online (PS4) | $14 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
If you’ve finally pushed through to the level cap on your Final Fantasy XIV starter account, it’s time to add hundreds of hours of new content into the fold. This release on PlayStation 4 is called Shadowbringers—named directly after the latest expansion available—but you also get Stormblood and Heavensward in the package, too. It’s only $12 for the trio, but do note you’ll need to buy the base MMO to play if you don’t already have it. (And set aside a little change for a subscription, too.)

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

