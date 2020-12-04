It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Grab Six Boxes of Limited Edition Stroopwafels From Daelman’s for the Holidays

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMorningSave Dealsholiday 2020
291
Save
48-Pack: Daelman’s Holiday Stroopwafels | $19 | MorningSave
48-Pack: Daelman’s Holiday Stroopwafels | $19 | MorningSave
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

48-Pack: Daelman’s Holiday Stroopwafels | $19 | MorningSave

I’m a huge fan of Daelman’s. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago and they were amazing. This pack runs for $35 at Amazon so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get $16 off while supplies last.

Advertisement

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag and they are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get two boxes each of tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel, honey, and chocolate. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. These boxes are the limited edition Holiday Hexa Tower version.

These sold out quickly last time so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $5 too.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer
Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory
The Best Holiday 2020 Auto and DIY Car Gifts To Park Under the Tree
Speed up Your Home Workstation With up to $72 off the New M1 Mac Mini
Your TV Speakers Are Terrible. Amplify Your Audio With the Best Soundbars, According to Gizmodo
The Best Monitors for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, According to Our Readers