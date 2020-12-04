Grab Six Boxes of Limited Edition Stroopwafels From Daelman’s for the Holidays

48-Pack: Daelman’s Holiday Stroopwafels Graphic : Sheilah Villari

48-Pack: Daelman’s Holiday Stroopwafels | $19 | MorningSave



I’m a huge fan of Daelman’s. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago and they were amazing. This pack runs for $35 at Amazon so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get $16 off while supplies last.

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag and they are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get two boxes each of tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel, honey, and chocolate. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. These boxes are the limited edition Holiday Hexa Tower version.

These sold out quickly last time so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $5 too.