Graphic: Shep McAllister

Unless you’re into gaming or serious video editing, this Lenovo Thinkpad packs enough punch for nearly everyone. With a Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, it’s plenty speedy for its $530 price tag, even if its 14" 1600x900 screen isn’t terrific. And yes, it’s a Thinkpad, so you do get a TrackPoint mouse nub, which for some of us is worth the price of admission alone.



This deal is refurbished, but it’s only available today, and will probably sell out early.