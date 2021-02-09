Grab This Very Flexible 11.6" Acer Chromebook for $220

11.6" Acer Chromebook

You have a laptop. You have a tablet. But do you have a laptop that’s kind of a tablet? If you want to combine the best of both worlds, there’s plenty of flexible laptops out there capable of folding into a compact piece of tech. Take, for example, this 11.6" Acer Chromebook. The laptop’s touchscreen can flip around entirely, allowing you to turn it into a sort of standing tablet. That’s perfect for watching movies or playing games without having a keyboard in your way. Other than that little perk, this Chromebook has 10 hours of battery life and 64 GB of storage. It’s currently on sale for $220, so this is an inexpensive option for someone who needs a laptop but doesn’t need the power (AKA, your mom).