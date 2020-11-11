Grab This Singles Day Bundle for $59 and Schedule Solo Sexy Time

Singles Day Bundle Image : Ella Paradise

Singles Day Bundle | $59 | Ella Paradis

Ella Paradis has put together a wonderful bundle to celebrate Singles Day. These 3 different vibrators fit a variety of needs for a good self-love session. This set is valued at $232 but can be yours for just $59. That’s a dang good deal.

2020 has been stressful and things don’t look to be letting up but the one thing you can do is take time to look after yourself. Your next sexy solo time just got kicked up a notch with this triple threat bundle. You’ll get the G-Spot Hero, which is a great appetizer to any and all sexy time. It’s one I personally enjoy. The Better Touch Vibe is a great external toy and h as a ton of power for its size. Ok, so that’s something for the outside and something for the inside. How about something for around the corner. The Booty Pop Vibrator is just that. This is a great beginner toy if you want to explore the backyard and aren’ t sure. B etter to dip your toe in and play around before going full throttle . All these are made by Better Love and do just that.

This bundle will ship for free.