Grab This Shiatsu Foot Massager for $90 and Treat Your Feet The Way They Should Be

So maybe you bought that shoulder massager from last week. It’s pretty versatile , but there’s one thing that you can’t massage well with it—your feet. Your feet take quite the beating everyday too, carrying you around from place to place, so you should really treat them (and yourself) with this fancy foot massager.

This massager from Marnur, which doesn’t require water, uses compression, a roller, and heat to work the tension and knots out of your poor, aching feet. It also shuts off automatically after 15 minutes, so you can’t hurt your feet by massaging for too long.

So, you want to detense? Use the code EW69A7UU at checkout to get this for only $90.