Grab This Shawl As a Gift for Your Mom for Just $58

Elizabeth Henges
Vintage Shawl | $58 | My Modern Met Store | Use code ILOVEYOUMOM15
Photo: My Modern Met Store

Mother’s Day is... checks calendar May 10th, which is far sooner than I thought Mother’s Day was. You only have about a week left to get your mom something she loves, and I have just the recommendation for you—this super awesome Vintage Bird Wing Shawl! I mean, just look at it. It’s awesome. And if you use code ILOVEYOUMOM15 at checkout, you can get this baby for just $58. No price is too great for Mom.

In fact, the code works all around My Modern Met Store, so you can grab more neat clothes, items, and novelty gifts if you want. If you spend $100 or more, you’ll get shipping too. But that shawl is something else, so get that first.

