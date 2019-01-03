Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra Switch controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties, PowerA’s enhanced wireless controller is down to $40 on Amazon right now, an all-time low.



It’s laid out exactly like the official Switch Pro controller (currently $70), but with a few compromises. There’s no NFC for amiibo, there’s no rumble, and it eschews a rechargeable battery in favor of AAs. Personally, I think those are fine trade-offs to save $30, especially if you’re giving this controller to someone else to use, and keeping the authentic Nintendo gear to yourself.