Grab This Pokemon-Themed Switch Controller for $43 and Play With Pikachu

Pokemon Switch Horipad Image : Amazon

Pokemon Switch Horipad | $43 | Amazon

It’s clear that our readers detest the Nintendo Switch joy-cons, and for good reason. The Switch’s default controllers have a drifting issue, which has been the subject of controversy for quite some time. If you’re looking to play on the go, there’s not much choice but to replace them every once and a while (unless you want to try fixing them yourself). If you’re really just playing it at home though, you can always skirt around the problem by grabbing a more traditionally c ontroller. Nintendo offers its own Pro controller, but you can also grab various 3rd party ones if you want a gamepad with some extra flair. Case in point, check out this special Pokemon Horipad, which features your pal Pikachu. This officially licensed controller features all of the normal bells and whistles of a Pro Controller with a little more personality. It’s currently down to $43 on Amazon, so check it out if you just can’t stand the joy-cons.