It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Grab This Pokemon-Themed Switch Controller for $43 and Play With Pikachu

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Save
Pokemon Switch Horipad | $43 | Amazon
Pokemon Switch Horipad | $43 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Pokemon Switch Horipad | $43 | Amazon

It’s clear that our readers detest the Nintendo Switch joy-cons, and for good reason. The Switch’s default controllers have a drifting issue, which has been the subject of controversy for quite some time. If you’re looking to play on the go, there’s not much choice but to replace them every once and a while (unless you want to try fixing them yourself). If you’re really just playing it at home though, you can always skirt around the problem by grabbing a more traditionally controller. Nintendo offers its own Pro controller, but you can also grab various 3rd party ones if you want a gamepad with some extra flair. Case in point, check out this special Pokemon Horipad, which features your pal Pikachu. This officially licensed controller features all of the normal bells and whistles of a Pro Controller with a little more personality. It’s currently down to $43 on Amazon, so check it out if you just can’t stand the joy-cons.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`