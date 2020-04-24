Grab This Overwatch-Themed Wireless Controller for 25% Off and Break the Game With Echo

PowerA Overwatch Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

PowerA Overwatch Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller | $37 | Amazon

As a Reinhardt main who relies on cunning instinct and ballsy energy to rack up eliminations, I always die a little inside when new (read: fookin’ overpowered) Overwatch characters like Echo come out. They just make my guy look like a complete scrub. You can either beat ‘em or join ‘em, and for a better chance at success in either endeavor, you should be playing on more than just Joy-Cons. That’s why this PowerA wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch is perfect with its Overwatch skin. Reaper is front and center here, which may not be ideal if you have the same PTSD I do from hearing his ult pop off, but HEY: the controller is only $37, so we’ll just have to deal with it.

Advertisement