Grab This Matching Set of Urbanears Bluetooth Items and Save 40% on Both for Prime Day

I’ve tested this portable speaker and even gifted it to a pal for her new apartment and I can say Urbanears makes great products. For Prime Day the company is giving you 40% off two of their fan favorites. The Ralis Portable Bluetooth Speaker is now $80 less and the Plattan 2 Bluetooth Headphones now are $40 less.

The Ralis Speaker is compact but gives a lot of sound no matter where you place it. It’s durable and water-resistant and has made many appearances at beach days. You’ll get up to 20 hours of playtime off of one charge and it connects easily to your phone. You’ ll be able to control the speakers through the user-friendly Urbanears app. It also has a powerbank so charging devices while out is absolutely possible. All four colors are on sale.

These comfy and vibrant headphones are blessed with exactly the same quality as the Ralis . The Plattan 2s will get you about 30 hours of listening enjoyment from one ch arge , the Bluetooth connects smoothly, and you can control everything directly from the side knob. The sound is full-spectrum, crisp, and clear. All eight colors are on sale.

