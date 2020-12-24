Grab This Luxurious King Size Comforter for Just $20 Right Now

Royal Luxe Lightweight Microfiber Comforter Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Royal Luxe Microfiber Comforter | $20 | Macy’s



‘Tis the season to revamp your bedroom. With deals marking bedding down to crazy low prices now is the time to give your bed a makeover. This Royal Luxe Microfiber Comforter is only $20. That’s 83% off the original price.

All fourteen color options are still available in the king-size but they’re going fast. It looks like the twin and full sizes are back in stock but that could change very quickly. These are plush but also lightweight. They’re hypoallergenic and made of a polyester blend. It’s easy to clean and can be tossed right in the washing machine. This is a low energy way to give your sleep space a whole new vibe.

Free shipping on orders over $25.