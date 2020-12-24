It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Grab This Luxurious King Size Comforter for Just $20 Right Now

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMacy's Deals
307
Save
Royal Luxe Lightweight Microfiber Comforter | $20 | Macy’s
Royal Luxe Lightweight Microfiber Comforter | $20 | Macy’s
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Royal Luxe Microfiber Comforter | $20 | Macy’s

‘Tis the season to revamp your bedroom. With deals marking bedding down to crazy low prices now is the time to give your bed a makeover. This Royal Luxe Microfiber Comforter is only $20. That’s 83% off the original price.

Advertisement

All fourteen color options are still available in the king-size but they’re going fast. It looks like the twin and full sizes are back in stock but that could change very quickly. These are plush but also lightweight. They’re hypoallergenic and made of a polyester blend. It’s easy to clean and can be tossed right in the washing machine. This is a low energy way to give your sleep space a whole new vibe.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Panera Bread Gift Card (Digital)
Panera Bread Gift Card (Digital)
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter